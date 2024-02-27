Photo of the Day: February 27, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Author, musician and producer Steve Fishell recently participated in a book talk at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum exploring the life and career of famed pedal steel guitarist Buddy Emmons. Fishell discussed his 2022 book “Buddy Emmons: Steel Guitar Icon” (University of Illinois Press), which draws on in-depth interviews and autobiographical writings from Emmons.

Pictured-Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young, Steve Fishell and Museum Writer-Editor Dave Paulson

