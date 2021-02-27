Photo of the Day: February 27, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
jack of hearts
Photo by Michael Carpenter

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today is the last day of service at Jack of Hearts in Spring Hill. They announced their closure earlier this month, so we wanted to feature one of their delicious meals as photo of the day.

Jack of Hearts opened back in 2010 and has become a popular spot for the Spring Hill and surrounding community. They have been featured on Only in Your State twice where they were called one of the “Small Town Family Kitchens in Tennessee that Serve Meals to Die For” and featured in an article titled “You Can Smell The Barbecue From A Mile Away At This Underrated Tennessee Restaurant.”

The locally-owned bbq is located at 5343 Main Street, Spring Hill. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Thursday, noon – 8 pm, Friday – Saturday, noon – 9 pm, closed on Sunday and Monday.

 

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more
Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more
Previous articleLast Chance to Enter Black History Month Competition
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here