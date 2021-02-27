Photo of the Day: February 27, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today is the last day of service at Jack of Hearts in Spring Hill. They announced their closure earlier this month, so we wanted to feature one of their delicious meals as photo of the day.

Jack of Hearts opened back in 2010 and has become a popular spot for the Spring Hill and surrounding community. They have been featured on Only in Your State twice where they were called one of the “Small Town Family Kitchens in Tennessee that Serve Meals to Die For” and featured in an article titled “You Can Smell The Barbecue From A Mile Away At This Underrated Tennessee Restaurant.”

The locally-owned bbq is located at 5343 Main Street, Spring Hill. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Thursday, noon – 8 pm, Friday – Saturday, noon – 9 pm, closed on Sunday and Monday.

