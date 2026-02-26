Photo of the Day: February 26, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County recently held a planting ceremony at Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens to place two special sycamore trees, forever dedicated to former Foundation executive directors Rudy Jordan and Mary Pearce.

The trees were donated by Marilyn and Calvin LeHew, who brought the trees back from California and spent the last two years raising the saplings before they were ready for planting on the property.

“The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has been able to achieve so much thanks to the generous and unwavering support of Marilyn and Calvin LeHew,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “Their decision to donate these beautiful trees, which have been cared for over the last two years, to honor past executive directors who were instrumental in shaping the organization and the Franklin community further illustrates their selflessness. We are thankful for their continued support, which benefits our community in spectacular ways.”

The LeHews have been long-term supporters of the Heritage Foundation, having previously provided leading gifts to restore the LeHew Mansion at Franklin Grove, among many other transformational properties and initiatives.

