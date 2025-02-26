Photo of the Day: February 26, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Thai Samurai just opened its third location at CoolSprings Galleria in the former Red Robin location. It has an extensive menu from sushi, curries, and pad thai dishes. From the decor to excellent service, this restaurant is a must-try for your next dining experience.

