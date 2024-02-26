Photo of the Day: February 26, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Country music star and a lifelong nature conservationist, Chris Janson, was presented with The Conservation Aid Award by the National Wild Turkey Federation for his dedication to land preservation and responsible recreational hunting. Janson was presented with the award by former NASCAR driver Richard Childress and his longtime friend and partner in conservation efforts, Johnny Morris (Founder & CEO of Bass Pro Shops).

(Pictured L-R: Rob Keck, NWTF; Richard Childress, NASCAR driver; John Paul Morris, Bass Pro Shops; Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops; Chris Janson; Heath Davis, Chairman NWTF)

