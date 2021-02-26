Photo of the Day: February 26, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Main Library at 1314 Columbia Ave in Franklin, getting an HVAC upgrade.

The Main Library is currently closed for HVAC installation. The closure began on Wednesday and continues through today, Feb 26.

The Main Library resumes curbside service on Saturday, Feb 27 at 8:30 and opens for visits at 10a.

You can also visit Branch Libraries in Bethesda, College Grove, Fairview, Leiper’s Fork and Nolensville.

