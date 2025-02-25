Photo of the Day: February 25, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Hermitage Hotel has extended its Beaux & Bloom Afternoon Tea each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the month. Inspired by the hotel’s Beax-Arts style architecture and floral beauty, guests can indulge in a one-of-a-kind menu featuring Black Truffle & Celeriac Tartlet Sandwiches, Heirloom Tomato & Bocconcini Crostini’s, Tarte au Chocolat with carmelied banana and chocolate chantilly, and of course sip on the Beaux & Bloom Signature Cocktail with elderflower liquer, lemon juice and Laurent Perrier.

