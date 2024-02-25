Photo of the Day: February 25, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: California Closets of Tennessee, a leader in custom closets and personalized home organizational systems and a locally owned business with operations based in Nashville, Tennessee, has announced its 2023 award winners, unveiled at its annual meeting. They are:

Designer of the Year: Danielle Mills, Design Consultant

Danielle Mills, Design Consultant Installer of the Year: Nick Stevens, Install Technician

Nick Stevens, Install Technician Production Specialist of the Year: Chris Rodriguez, Production Technician

Chris Rodriguez, Production Technician Support Teammate of the Year: David Ellis, Inventory Control Manager

David Ellis, Inventory Control Manager Teammate of the Year: Jayme Petto, Mechanical Engineer

“Each of our award winners went above and beyond to ensure a remarkable experience for clients from consultation to installation,” added Kurt Schusterman, Owner of California Closets of Tennessee. “As a locally owned company that custom builds all of our projects right here in Nashville, employing designers, production professionals, installers, and support staff, we’re proud to recognize all contributions to another record year for us in 2023.”

California Closets is the most renowned brand in its industry, known for quality craftsmanship and client collaboration to create customized design solutions—all of which are produced in-house to exact specifications at the company’s Center of Excellence in Nashville. Every installation comes with a lifetime warranty.

