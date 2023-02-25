Photo of the Day: February 25, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The city of Nashville came together for an evening of music and giving at NashHouse for the inaugural “Nashville Or Nothing Nights” event. Hosted by Steven Lee Olsen, the lineup included Charles Kelley from multi-platinum trio Lady A, MacKenzie Porter, Jimmy Robbins, Derek Austin, and Lydia Sutherland.

The night was not just about music, but also about giving back. MAPCO presented a check for $1,000 to benefit Music Will, a music education nonprofit. This donation will support Music Will’s mission to provide quality music education and opportunities for underprivileged children and communities.

