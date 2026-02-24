Photo of the Day: February 24, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Saturday, February 7th, the Rotary Club of Brentwood, along with partner organizations the Harpeth Conservancy and the City of Brentwood teamed up for the 20th Annual Little Harpeth River Cleanup Day. After delaying the event a week due to the ice storm and frigid temperatures, the rescheduled cleanup event drew 135 volunteers including 25 Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Brentwood along with valuable support and manpower provided by various constituencies of the community.

Rotary’s long-standing relationship with the packs and troops of the Natchez Trace district of the Scouts of America shone brightly as this organization was well represented at the event. Other community partners who provided support and are integral to the success of the cleanup included the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, the City of Brentwood Parks Department, Keep Williamson Beautiful, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s office.

