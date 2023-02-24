Photo of the Day: February 24, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Following her first GRAMMY Award earlier this month, Ashley McBryde, with her collaborators and special guests, brought two things to Music City for two nights: her critically-acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated project Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville to the Mother Church and sold-out crowds to their feet throughout the theatrical experience.

“I can’t even believe that Lindeville at the Ryman is something we were able to dream of and then DO,” McBryde shared after the show. “To have two sold out nights with the people that developed this project with me was unbelievable. It took a lot to bring Lindeville and all of its characters and charisma to life, and we’re all thankful that so many people wanted to be part of our little town.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.