Photo of the Day: February 23, 2026

Photo of the day: With The Year of the Horse officially here, it also means Panda Express’ annual “Let’s Explore!: Lunar New Year” curriculum for K-5 classrooms is back! Across Nashville,129 students across three schools are participating in Panda’s Let’s Explore!: Lunar New Year program, a fun and educational way to introduce students to the rich history and traditions of Lunar New Year.

Additionally, Panda’s Good Fortune Scratcher is back! It’s a digital scratch-off game filled with instant prizes, Lunar New Year trivia, and weekly rewards, including one $888 gift card and eight $88 winners, a nod to the lucky number eight!

