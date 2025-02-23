Photo of the Day: February 23, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Take a look at Gary Force Acura Ice Arena in Nolensville. The facility features an NHL sized rink in Williamson County. They are the home of the Nashville Warriors Youth Hockey Club and The Athlete’s Compound.

A skills event is scheduled for March 28-30. Find more information here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.