Photo of the Day: February 23, 2024

Photo of the day: Mitchell Tenpenny recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry and provided two of his enthusiastic fans the opportunity to check an item off their ‘bucket list’ by extending an invitation to visit the Opry’s backstage. Before Mitchell’s performance the fans, along with his members of his record label, surprised him with a gold-selling plaque for hit song “Bucket List.” Exactly five years ago Mitchell made his Opry debut.

