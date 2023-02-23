Photo of the Day: February 23, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The PGA of America has announced that Joe Hallett, PGA, Director of Instruction at Vanderbilt Legends Golf Course in Franklin, Tennessee, has earned PGA Master Professional status, the highest educational designation a PGA Member can obtain.

Hallett, a Member of the Tennessee PGA Section, joins a special group of 431 PGA Members who have earned PGA Master Professional status. He achieved his designation through Teaching and Coaching.

A sought-after presenter at PGA of America, PGA Section and Allied Association education events and seminars, Hallett regularly educates and offers guidance to his peers, colleagues and aspiring members. He has been instrumental in the development and delivery of PGA Education programs for PGA Members, PGA Associates and PGA Golf Management University Students.

A National Award winner, Hallett was the recipient of the 2018 Horton Smith Award (now the PGA Professional Development Award), honored for his commendable additions to the education of PGA Professionals. As an accomplished teacher who is recognized as a Golf Magazine Top 100 instructor and a Golf Digest Top 50 instructor, Hallett has coached some of the top LPGA players in the world, including 2008 U.S. Women’s Open Champion Inbee Park and two-time Rolex World No. 1 Stacy Lewis.

