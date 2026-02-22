Photo of the Day: February 22, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Just releasing “Bed of Roses,” via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, Mary Kutter becomes part of the BBR roster. Written by Kutter alongside John Frank and Tom Pino, and produced by Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, the song unfolds like a Southern noir short story with equal parts grit, dark humor, and a sense of reckoning. Listen HERE.

Take a listen to “Bed of Roses” here.

