Photo of the Day: February 22, 2025

Photo of the day: Three seniors at Battle Ground Academy announced their plans to continue playing athletics at the collegiate level at a gathering with family, faculty, staff, coaches, and friends on Feb. 5:

Arnett Hayes – Football – Murray State University

Julius Pittman – Football – Lindsey Wilson College

Kasey-Karel Wadkins – Softball – Sewanee

“We continue to be highly impressed with our student-athletes’ achievements in their chosen sports while maintaining the exceptional academic standard that is expected of BGA students,” said Dr. Fred Eaves, Assistant Head of School for Operations and Co-Curricular Programs. “We are incredibly proud that they have been selected to compete on the collegiate level and look forward to their continued success.”

