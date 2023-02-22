Photo of the Day: February 22, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Condado Tacos, the taco joint specializing in tacos, dips, tequila, and margs, will celebrate National Margarita Day today with free giveaways. At all 40 of its locations, Condado guests that day will receive Free “Large Marge” margarita glassware with any beverage purchase while supplies last. Additionally, all Condado Rewards members will receive any of Condado’s 7 fresh fruit puree marg flavors that day free of charge, craveable flavors featuring blood orange, mango, muddled jalapeño, pineapple, prickly pear, strawberry, and white peach, and guests who like to ‘mix it up’ get their favorite marg flavor combos for free as well that day. This offer applies to margarita pitchers as well today.

