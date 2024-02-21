Photo of the Day: February 21, 2024

Donna Vissman
Photo by Morgan Visual Productions

Photo of the day: Sherry Deutschmann, CEO & Founder of Braintrust, keynoted “How Empathy Can Bring You Wealth…and Influence” to 200 commercial real estate professionals at the 2nd Annual CRE615 Changemakers Summit on 1/25/24 at The Factory at Franklin. The Summit included panels and a reception afterwards.  Photo provided by Morgan Visual Productions.

