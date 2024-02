Photo of the Day: February 21, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Sherry Deutschmann, CEO & Founder of Braintrust, keynoted “How Empathy Can Bring You Wealth…and Influence” to 200 commercial real estate professionals at the 2nd Annual CRE615 Changemakers Summit on 1/25/24 at The Factory at Franklin. The Summit included panels and a reception afterwards. Photo provided by Morgan Visual Productions.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.