Photo of the Day: February 21, 2023

Photo of the day: The Eastern Peak, which first opened in Murray, Ky., in 2006 and has since expanded to Middle Tennessee, recently opened at Meridian Cool Springs, 2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin.

The Eastern Peak is known for its Thai and sushi dishes that take on an American twist and combine a modern ambiance inspired by culture and art.

