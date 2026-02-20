Photo of the Day: February 20, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: George Thorogood & The Destroyers were honored with a new exhibit in the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum. Titled, “Baddest Show on Earth,” the exhibit features seven artifacts, all of which come from the personal collections of Thorogood and band members.

“The Destroyers and I are truly honored by this exhibit. This is the gear that’s made our music rock for the past 50+ years, and we’re excited to share it all with our fans,” says Thorogood. “Come See What You’ve Heard!™”

“Fifty three years of musicians making music together is a rare and remarkable legacy. That longevity, rooted in deep musicianship and mutual respect, is exactly what the museum is about, and we’re excited to share this exhibit with the public,” says Linda Chambers, Co-Founder and CEO of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum.

The exhibit opening precedes the band’s upcoming induction into the Musicians Hall of Fame on April 28 at The Fisher Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are available HERE.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.