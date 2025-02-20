Photo of the Day: February 20, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Jan. 31, the Tanger Nashville team presented TangerKids Grant 2024 winners Concord Road Preschool in Brentwood with a check for $1000, going towards their library project.

Concord Road was one of four schools who won a TangerKids Grant in the Nashville area. Overall, Tanger donated over $190K across the country to fund classroom investments through the TangerKids 2024 Grants program.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.