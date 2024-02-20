Photo of the Day: February 20, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) recently received several awards from the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

WCPR is honored to be recognized as a 2023-2024 USTA National Premier Facility. In its inaugural year, the USTA awarded this level of distinction to just 50 tennis programs across the nation. One of two nominees by the USTA Tennessee office, WCPR Athletics Division staff meet with a national representative from the United States Tennis Association last fall who accessed the department’s facilities, programs and staff based off a specific set of program criteria. Upon successful completion of the on-site visit and verification of criteria standards; the department was proud to receive this outstanding award and the recognition that goes along with it. Athletics Superintendent, Gary Hathcock, and Tennis Coordinator, Ann Marie Flynn, both expressed their excitement and appreciation for being acknowledged by the national governing body for tennis in the United States for the level of excellence the Williamson County Parks and Recreation tennis program provides.

Accolades continued for WCPR as they received four awards at the USTA Tennessee Annual Meeting in January. The department, its programs and staff received the following recognition.

Adult Tournament of the Year: Natchez Trace Adult Tennis Championships

Junior Team Tennis (JTT) Coordinator of the Year: Kyle Blackburn

Parks and Recreation of the Year: Williamson County Parks and Recreation

Volunteer of the Year: Ann Marie Flynn

