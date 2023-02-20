Photo of the Day: February 20, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Following a celebrated world premiere at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December 2022, Lighthouse Immersive’s highly anticipated Disney Animation is now open.

The exhibition is open to the public at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville (4416 Ridgefield Way). Developed in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney Animation: Immersive Experience was called “awe-inspiring… perfect for all ages” by the Toronto Guardian, “pure magic” by Narcity, with TPMVids advising, “if you’re a Disney fan, you need to see this.” Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is heading to nine U.S. cities in 2023. Tickets to this one-of-a-kind immersive experience start at $39.99 and are on sale now at disneyimmersive.com.

