Photo of the Day: February 2, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Celebration of Nations took place at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center. The event showcased international acts. Attendees enjoyed music from around the world, featuring performances by The Good Bellows, African Yelli, Music City Trad, Pegah Kadivar, and members of the Irish School of Music.

