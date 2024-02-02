Photo of the Day: February 2, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Natchez Trace District of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), serving Williamson County, hosted its annual District Awards Banquet on Saturday night at Christ Community Church’s Harpeth House. In the audience were community leaders, Scout leaders, families and students who achieved their Eagle Scout Awards in 2023.

The top honor of the night was the District Award of Merit, which recognizes individuals for exceptional service to the community and to the Boy Scouts. This is a council-level award granted by scouting districts. The three 2024 District Award of Merit recipients are: Henry Rendleman. Rendleman has served as Cub Scout Adventure Camp program director for two years. The annual, weeklong camp is the first week of June and provides outdoor activities and advancements for completed kindergarten through completed grade 4 Scouts. He has also served for numerous years as Cubmaster of Pack 188 and as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troops 137 and 15.

Dave Stivers. Stivers has served as district membership chair for three years. During that time, he has worked diligently to increase scouting’s reach in Williamson County. In 2023, nearly 850 new families joined a scouting program in the district. He has also served as the founder and Scoutmaster for Troop 818, an all-female troop, in Spring Hill, TN.

Charles “Chuck” Vollmer. Vollmer has served on Eagle Boards in the district for nearly a decade. The Eagle Board of Review is the last step in a Scouts journey. The district organizes adult leaders to convene and interview the scout, reflect on his or her scouting journey, and discuss the leadership provided during their project. The past two years he has been the primary assistant to the District Eagle Board chair. He also serves as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troops 137 and 15.

