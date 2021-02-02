Photo of the Day: February 2, 2021

By
Donna Vissman
-
City of Brentwood City Hall
photo by Donna Vissman

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the 50th year celebration at City Hall for the Brentwood Police Department. Read more about the Police Department’s history here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here