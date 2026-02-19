Photo of the Day: February 19, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Rising Country/Americana group The Jack Wharff Band reached an exciting career milestone on February 10th, making their anticipated Grand Ole Opry debut. The debut followed a surprise of a lifetime from Grand Ole Opry member and Ole Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor who broke the invitation news to the four-piece in December.

The Jack Wharff Band opened their set with the high-energy “Burnin’ It Down,” a fiery ode to small town shenanigans and the first song that the group ever wrote together. With friends and family of all four band members packed into the audience, Jack expressed what the moment meant to him, saying, “I’m trying to think of what a man can even say when he’s standing in the fulfillment of a vision he’s had since he was 13 years old. From the bottom of my heart, to everybody at the Opry, everybody who came out to see us tonight, and everybody up here on this stage – thank you.”

They closed their set with their breakout track and streaming jaggernaut “Washed,” an introspective tale of struggle, forgiveness and redemption.

“This is a song about hope because Lord knows the world needs it right now,” said Jack. “You don’t have to look too far to see the names that rule this world – names like anxiety, like war, like fear – but tonight, we’re going to lift up the name that’s more powerful than every other name.”

