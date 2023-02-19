Photo of the Day: February 19, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Comedian Henry Cho was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family tonight by his friend and Opry favorite Vince Gill.

Gill said to Cho , “I just want to say congrats. And to encourage you to come out here. That’s the best thing you can do for us and that’s why you are becoming a member; because you show up. And when we’re laughing there’s nothing wrong in this world.” Gill then called out Opry members John Conlee, Ben Isaacs, Don Schlitz and Steve Wariner to join him for the induction moment. After presenting Cho with an Opry Member Award, Gill closed, “What you get from this place is friendships, and those will mean more than the funniest joke you will ever write or the biggest hit we will ever have. So welcome to our family.”

As the crowd rose to its feet, Cho said, “Thank y’all. For all of you that stood up, I hope you get out of here quickly and the ones that didn’t, I hope you get stuck in traffic. This is a great honor, and I can’t even put it into words. To have my pal Vince do this induction means the world to me. I want to thank my family and thank God- well kinda not in that order. Thank-you Grand Ole Opry.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.