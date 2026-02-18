Photo of the Day: February 18, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: TriStar Health, part of HCA Healthcare, today announced the donation of $150,000 to support Middle Tennesseans impacted by Winter Storm Fern. The contribution will provide direct assistance to affected individuals and help community organizations leading cleanup, volunteer coordination and recovery efforts.

The $150,000 donation will be distributed to trusted local organizations serving impacted communities:

$100,000 to United Way of Greater Nashville Winter Storm Recovery Fund to support agencies providing direct financial assistance for housing, utilities, food loss and urgent needs

$25,000 to Hands On Nashville to support volunteer activation across impacted areas, including HCA Healthcare and TriStar Health colleagues

$25,000 to The Branch, a family resource center and food bank serving Middle Tennessee families

“In the wake of Winter Storm Fern, our priority is standing with our patients, our colleagues and our neighbors,” said Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA Healthcare TriStar Division. “At TriStar Health, we plan and prepare for severe weather so we can keep care accessible. That means investing in our people, infrastructure and community partnerships to strengthen resilience, so when storms hit, our facilities stay ready and our patients continue to receive the care they need.”

