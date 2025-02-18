Photo of the Day: February 18, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Cody Johnson performed back-to-back SOLD-OUT concerts in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena this weekend. Over 30,000 fans attend the shows. At last year’s tour stop in the venue Cody’s appearance became the most tickets sold by a male country artist in their Bridgestone debut.

Cody welcomed a few of his good friends to the stage during the two-night run. On Friday night, Randy Houser (who was an opener) sang “Seven Spanish Angels” with Cody and the show closer included a performance with Marcus King on “Call Me The Breeze.” Saturday’s concert included three special guests, Ian Munsick on “Long Live Cowgirls,” Luke Combs joined Cody for “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” and duet partner Carrie Underwood performed “I’m Gonna Love You” with Cody on their destined-to-be #1 hit.

