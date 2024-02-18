Photo of the Day: February 18, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Sarah Davison was honored with the esteemed Curtain Call Award from Belmont University recognizing her unwavering commitment to artistic excellence. The Curtain Call Award, presented in recognition of great achievement in the field of commercial music, has honored a Belmont University School of Music alum each spring since 1995. Sarah is only the second female to receive this honor.

Davison’s selection for this honor is a testament to her remarkable talent and significant contributions to the world of commercial music. A gifted pianist and vocalist, Davison is a piano performance graduate of Belmont University’s School of Music. She formed her highly successful all-female band, High Road, in 2011, garnering a GRAMMY® nomination for High Road’s work on the album, Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout. The band has received nominations in the Singing News Fan Awards (New Artist of the Year and Band of the Year) and the GMA Dove Awards (Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year). When not on tour with High Road, Davison has toured as a musician with iconic Country Music Hall of Famer George Jones on his final tour of Canada and is a frequent performer on the Grand Ole Opry with ACM Award-winner and Opry member, Mark Wills, Opry member, The Isaacs, and Emily Ann Roberts. She is set to join Emily Ann Roberts on Blake Shelton’s 2024 Back To Honky Tonk Tour this spring.

