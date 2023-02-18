Photo of the Day: February 18, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Music Health Alliance celebrated its tenth anniversary. Its mission is to create a safe and confidential place for the music community to gain the best healthcare and health insurance solutions through defined and transparent advocacy services, emphasizing the prevention of illness and overall wellness. Since 2013, MHA has:

Saved more than $100,000,000 in healthcare costs

Provided free advocacy and support to over 20,000 music industry clients in 50 states

Facilitated more than 3,200 counseling sessions through MHA’s Mental Health Fund

Saved nearly 2,500 families from bankruptcy due to medical bills

Provided life-saving diagnostic care to 57 clients through the Ben Eyestone Fund

Aided 31 individuals in securing life-saving heart, liver, kidney and lung transplants

Provided access to more than 1,000,000 meals during the COVID-19 pandemic

