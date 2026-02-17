Photo of the Day: February 17, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Warner Record Nashville’s Redferrin joined the label on February 5th to toast the release of his new song “If I Was California.” What the Tennessee native didn’t know was that his label (Warner Records Nashville) and management (The William Gerard Group) had a surprise up their sleeves.

Cris Lacy, Warner Records Nashville Chair & President, presented the hit-maker with a RIAA PLATINUM Record for his viral smash “Just Like Johnny,” which appeared Redferrin’s debut EP, Old No. 7 (2024). Redferrin is credited as both a co-writer and co-producer for the PLATINUM song.

Redferrin’s “If I Was California” is available now and serves as the first release off his upcoming 2026 project, showcasing a different side from the Tennessee son as he leans into the classic 90s and 2000s country sounds that first inspired him.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.