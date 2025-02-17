Photo of the Day: February 17, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:For two decades now, bluegrass-rooted quintet The SteelDrivers have woven together country, soul, blues, Americana, and other contemporary influences to create an unapologetic sound all their own. With four Grammy nominations and one Grammy Award to their name, along with a host of nods from IBMA, Americana Music Association, and more, The SteelDrivers have forged a path out of progressing a genre with the help of outside musical influences, not unlike their new label partner, Sun Records, who laid the foundation for early rock and roll with a blend of musicians and styles in its original Memphis, Tennessee, recording studio.

