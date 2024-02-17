Photo of the Day: February 17, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Hot on the heels of his debut album release, Happy Valley, bluegrass artist Wyatt Ellis signed with WME for global representation. Agents working with Ellis are pictured above. Ellis is also represented by Red Light Management’s Neil Mason and Tom Lord and Morris Public Relations/Alison Auerbach P.R. for Public Relations/Artist Development. Andrea Roberts with the Andrea Roberts Agency is handling radio promotion.

Front Row (L-R): Bobby Cudd (WME), Jay Williams (WME), Wyatt Ellis, Neil Mason (Red Light Management), Tom Lord (Red Light Management)

Back Row (L-R): Moira McCravey (WME), Carter Green (WME), Alison Auerbach (Alison Auerbach Public Relations), Erin Morris Huttlinger (Morris Public Relations)

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.