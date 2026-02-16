Photo of the Day: February 16, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Marking their headlining return to Music City for the first time in over a decade, country music icons Rascal Flatts brought their LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

To honor their achievements in a storied 26-year career, Big Machine Label Group founder, chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta presented Rascal Flatts with a plaque to commemorate over 10 million album equivalents. Continuing their mark on country music history, three of the trio’s songs have earned new RIAA certifications, with “I Won’t Let Go” and “I Like The Sound Of That” now certified 2X PLATINUM, and “Yours If You Want It” is certified PLATINUM.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.