Photo of the Day: February 16, 2025

Photo of the day:The Williamson County Fair is celebrating a series of exciting achievements ahead of its 21st annual event, set for August 1-9, 2025, at the Williamson County AgExpo Park.

The Fair was recognized as the “AAA” Division State Champion in the Merit Award Competition at the Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention, earning multiple first-place awards for marketing and promotional efforts. Nationally, the Fair was also celebrated at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Awards, receiving top honors for Sponsorship Innovation with the American Flag Display, presented by The Gary Sinise Foundation.

“We are honored to be recognized at both the state and national level,” said Williamson County Fair Manager, Matt “Cowboy” Buchanan. “These awards celebrate the dedication of our volunteers and the unwavering support of our community. Their participation and enthusiasm are what keep the Williamson County Fair thriving year after year!”

In addition, the Fair has been named a top-three finalist in the Festival/Fair category at the Official Community’s Choice Awards – Best of Music City, a testament to its reputation as one of Middle Tennessee’s cherished events.

