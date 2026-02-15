Photo of the Day: February 15, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Dinosaurs are coming to Nashville! Nashville Zoo’s Jurassic adventure, DinoTrek, returns Friday, March 6, and will run through Sunday, July 26. DinoTrek is a prehistoric educational exhibit highlighting almost 50 different dinosaurs. Guests will have a chance to embark on a journey from the past and venture through a wooded forest alongside life-size animatronic dinosaurs up to 23 feet tall! Admission to DinoTrek is $5 per person in addition to general admission and can be purchased on the Zoo’s website.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.