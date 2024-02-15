Photo of the Day: February 15, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The African American Heritage Society kicked off Black History Month as in years past; the African American Heritage Society will be hosting its Annual “Black Tie Affair.” This annual fundraiser supports AAHS, the McLemore House Museum, and now the organization’s new preservation project, the Merrill-Williams House.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.