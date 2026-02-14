Photo of the Day: February 14, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Williamson Health’s newest love bugs are sending hugs and kisses this Valentine’s Day! Wrapped in the sweetest, candy-inspired outfits, lovingly crocheted by Williamson Health EMS team member Debi Reynolds, these tiny kisses are spreading joy and kindness to all.

