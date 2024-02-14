Photo of the Day: February 14, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:On Feb. 5, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County hosted a special VIP party to toast the highly anticipated grand opening of The Moore-Morris History and Culture Center. More than 100 guests convened at the new state-of-the-art museum to celebrate the success of the nonprofit and the unveiling of the remarkable new facility, housed in a National Register of Historic Places building in Franklin dating back to 1905. Guests, which included major donors and longtime Heritage Foundation supporters, sipped cocktails while exploring the immersive and educational exhibits throughout the museum, which presents a comprehensive social, economic and cultural history of the area.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.