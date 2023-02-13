Photo of the Day: February 13, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Shania Twain attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands)

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Shania Twain attended Universal Music Group’s GRAMMY 2023 After Party presented by Coke Studios and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ on February 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. We can’t wait for her show at Geodis Park on June 7.

