Photo of the Day: February 12, 2026

Photo of the day: Aubrey’s opened in Spring Hill back in February 2025. Located at 3091 Miles Johnson Parkway, this is the first location outside of Knoxville for the brand. Pictures are the grilled salmon tacos, comprised of sunspot seasoning, farm raised salmon, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded jack cheese, and chipotle creams.

