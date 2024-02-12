Photo of the Day: February 12, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Moore-Morris History and Culture Center is now open in Franklin. Located at 108 Bridge Street, you will find lots to explore and learn more about how the area developed, you can even hear stories from inmates from the old, old, jail. After hours, the space is available for your next special event.

Find more information here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.