Photo of the Day: February 11, 2026

Photo of the day: Kentucky singer/songwriter Tyler Booth has signed with Jamey Johnson’s Big Gassed Records in a joint venture with Average Joes Entertainment and has finalized a management agreement with The Erv Woolsey Company.

Booth, known for his baritone voice and traditional country sound with a modern twist, will release new music very soon.

Raised in Campton, Ky., (pop. 316), he shares the musical DNA with other artists from Eastern Kentucky, such as Loretta Lynn, The Judds, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Keith Whitley, Dwight Yoakam, Ricky Skaggs, Patty Loveless and many more.

“I feel like I embody all the Appalachia,” says Booth, who now lives in Pikeville, Ky. (pop. 7,754). “That’s one of the biggest parts of me, just being from here and learning from people. I’ve always tried to keep my roots. A lot of my family were coal miners and served in the military. It made me who I am, so I love it.”

After playing festivals in high school and attending Morehead State, he recorded an EP, Make It to Mexico, and the video for “Hank Crankin’ People” received more than 1 million views. In 2020, he signed a joint venture with Sony Music Nashville and Villa40 and released songs including “Long Comes a Girl” and “Where the Livin’ Is.” His song “Palomino Princess” garnered more than 22 million streams on Spotify alone.

Booth has toured with Brantley Gilbert, Darius Rucker and Dwight Yoakam and recorded with Brooks & Dunn on “Lost and Found” on their 2019 Reboot album.

“I’ve had a record deal before and I learned a lot from it,” says Booth, who moved from Nashville back to Kentucky and immersed himself in songwriting for the last five years. “Before that, I started playing shows at 16. My life has always been centered around music. I think this is going to be a great year!”

