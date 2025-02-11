Photo of the Day: February 11, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Valory Music Co. announces the signing of rising artist Braedon Barnhill. The 23-year-old Texas native joins the Big Machine Label Group imprint’s powerhouse roster alongside renowned artists such as Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, Conner Smith, Mackenzie Carpenter, Aaron Lewis, Sheryl Crow and more. Currently based in his hometown of Austin, Braedon holds a residency at one of the city’s acclaimed listening rooms, Saxon Pub.

“Braedon’s brand of Country Music is Texas born and bred,” shares BMLG’s Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. “He’s in the right place at the right time, building his career in the great clubs around Austin and surrounding areas, and his circle is only going to get bigger and bigger.”

“I’m beyond honored to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sign with The Valory Music Co.,” shares Braedon. “Being part of a team that believes in you and shares the same vision for your career is a truly rare and incredible thing. I’m excited to see where this journey will take me!”

Raised in a musical household as the son of a touring musician, Braedon began writing songs with his father, Stacy Barnhill, at a young age and knew early on music was his calling. Building a loyal fanbase while touring across his home state, Braedon has shared the stage with the likes of Josh Abbott Band, Gary Allan, Randy Rogers Band and more. Today, the up-and-coming singer/songwriter debuts two new songs co-written alongside his father, “Dashboard Dreaming” and “Dancing By Myself,” now available via The Valory Music Co.

