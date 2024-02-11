Photo of the Day: February 11, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:For more than 15 years, the team at Westhaven Golf Club has provided exceptional service to members. While the main dining room of the club house is closed due to a kitchen expansion project, the team recently collaborated with Nashville-based Hey Hey Creative to transform the neighboring Skube Swim Center at Westhaven into an immersive seasonal dining experience referred to as “The Winter Lodge.”

This pop-up solution allows club members to gather and socialize while surrounded by cozy fireplaces, plush velvet couches, and seasonal décor that transports diners to a winter wonderland. In keeping with the theme, members can even reserve a private igloo with heaters and small Alexa speakers to personalize music choices.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.