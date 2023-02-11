Photo of the Day: February 11, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Recently, Mitchell Tenpenny played back-to-back SOLD-OUT hometown concerts at the Ryman Auditorium. Surprise guests with him included Steven Curtis Chapman, Meghan Patrick, and Alana Springsteen, along with Warner Music Nashville’s Tyler Braden, who is opening all dates on Mitchell’s 2023 “This Is The Heavy Tour.”



During the concert, Mitchell repeatedly thanked his fans for their support, “I’ve been able to check a lot of things off my bucket list because you’ve streamed the music and supported me, likely selling out back-to-back nights at the Ryman. You helped us get back on country radio and have changed our lives forever!”

