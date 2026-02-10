Photo of the Day: February 10, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The MJ Companies, which expanded its national footprint with a Nashville office in June 2025, announced that three Nashville nonprofits received grants and funding totaling $55,000 through the MJ Foundation’s Month of Giving. Team Chad and Pathways Kitchen both received grants through the Foundation’s annual grant cycle, and UpRise Nashville received funding from an employee giving match, in addition to the benefits it receives as the local Charity of Choice. Though MJ’s Nashville office has only been opened since last summer, they are active in supporting community organizations focused on giving individuals the tools and training to improve their lives.

